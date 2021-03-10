Firefox’s Multiple Picture-in-Picture feature is the gametime assist you need for this month’s big games

It has been a year since we were forced to stay home and recreate most of our life experiences with a screen between us. You may think you’ve reached peak multi-tasking and multi-screening by now, but Firefox has found a way to make more screens and windows actually a good thing. With the latest multi Picture-in-Picture feature update, we are inviting everyone to follow along for every moment of this year’s NCAA college basketball tournament simultaneously, on one screen, while working and parenting at home. You heard us: You can finish your big work project while having all of the games playing live at the same time, no fancy home set-up required.

What is the Picture-in-Picture feature?

This Firefox browser feature allows you to seamlessly pop any video out from the webpage into a floating, size-adjustable window in just one click. With the latest update you can pop out unlimited videos to the top of your screen while still working in other tabs and windows, as long as your computer and internet provider can handle it! You want to finish up the presentation for your boss while keeping track of the tournament live? Now you can. We can’t help if Gonzaga ruins their undefeated streak and sinks your bracket, but we can make sure that you see it all happen in real-time.

How do I make the Firefox feature work?

Go to any video (pro tip: NCAA games are being streamed across four channels this year — TBS, TNT, TruTV and CBS and every game is being streamed on March Madness Live) and hit play. Once the video is playing, hover over the screen with your mouse cursor, and the Picture-in-Picture icon will appear on the right-hand side of the video. Click on this to pop the video out. You can then use your mouse to resize the video and place it anywhere on your screen. Continue this process with each video, by opening a new tab for each video you want to pop out.

Do I need Firefox to use Picture-in-Picture?

This feature is only accessible in the Firefox browser, so now is the time to make the switch to Firefox so you don’t hear about any just-under-the-buzzer upsets from the group chat. Download the latest Firefox browser and then get ready to see if Ayo Dosunmu can lead the Fighting Illini to their first championship game in sixteen years, and if fan-favorites Luka Garza and Rhyne Howard can keep up their record-setting seasons and take their teams all the way to the Men’s and Women’s championship games.

What is the big deal with this year’s tournament?

Last year the NCAA Men’s and Women’s tournaments were canceled for the first time since they were started in 1939 and 1982, respectively. This was a big deal — the men’s NCAA teams played for the championship even during World War II when all other sporting events, including the Olympics, were canceled or postponed.

The news of the cancelation came on March 12, 2020, one day after WHO declared Covid-19 an official pandemic, and one day before former President Donald Trump declared the virus a national emergency. A year later we are still hunkered at home, but college basketball is ready to return — just with a slightly different schedule than normal and limited fans allowed in the arena.

We are all ready for a bit of normalcy and something to celebrate. The 67 games may be just the onscreen entertainment we need to get through another pandemic winter month.

What are the most important tournament dates?

Selection Sunday is this Sunday, March 14 for the men’s tournament and Monday, March 15 for the women’s tournament.

For the men’s tournament, the first games start at 4PM ET on Thursday, March 18. Traditionally these games are played over two days, but this year all four games will be played in one day. The final games will still be played across two days — April 3 and 5 — with the National Championship starting at 5PM ET on April 5.

For the women’s tournament, the first round will be played across March 21 and March 22. The National Championship will start April 4 at 6PM ET.

You can get ready for all of the action before any of the first upsets by downloading Firefox now to test out the Picture-in-Picture feature ahead of time on any video. We recommend revisiting Kris Jenkin’s just under the buzzer championship-winning shot from 2016’s Villanova vs North Carolina game.