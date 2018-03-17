March Add(on)ness: Momentum (2) vs Grammarly (3)

The pen is mightier than the sword, but is personal organization more powerful than having to worry about grammar? You tell us in today’s March Add(on)ness.

Momentum

Optimization

With Momentum, you can replace new tab home pages with a more personalized dashboard that shows a daily to-do list, the current weather, some inspirational quotations, or just a beautiful image to focus your mind for a moment.

Sir Isaac Newton’s first law of motion is essentially about momentum and its force-buddy, inertia: An object in motion tends to stay in motion and an object at rest tends to stay at rest, unless acted on by a force

VS

Grammarly

Optimization



Grammarly will help you communicate better, because it flags mistakes as you type and helps you make sure your messages, documents, and social media posts are clear and impactful.

Fun Fact: “Impactful” is a word (according to Webster’s dictionary) that has been around since the 1950s and was originally used in contexts dealing with political theory, literary criticism, and clinical psychology.

Game Hype: Momentum has been a streaky team all year, and their qualifying game for the tournament was no different, beating Inertia for the first time this year in the conference finals. On the other hand, Grammarly hopes to make as few mistakes as possible, using a quick transition defense that stops fast breaks and easy buckets. Key to this game, can Grammarly get impactful play from its bench, which has seemed lost in semantics at times during the postseason?

Get yourself over to our Twitter to vote on your favourite Add-on and help it get all the way to the top.