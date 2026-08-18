Gamers have asked for GeForce NOW support for years. Today, NVIDIA made it official, opening up GeForce RTX-powered play to Firefox on Windows.

Firefox users can now stream more than 2,000 PC games from virtually anywhere, no downloads, installs, or hardware upgrades required, just a Windows PC and a browser.

Gaming: one of the web’s toughest tests

Cloud gaming pushes a browser in ways most websites never do. Every click and frame matters. Behind today’s announcement is months of collaboration and engineering between Mozilla and NVIDIA to deliver GeForce NOW on Firefox for Windows.

Now, players can jump into high-performance PC gaming directly from Firefox, no waiting on lengthy game downloads, installs, or updates. The experience delivers GeForce RTX-powered performance at up to 1440p and up to 120 frames per second for GeForce NOW Ultimate members.

“Firefox earned its place on our list of supported browsers by delivering the first-class experience GeForce NOW players expect. We set a high bar for browser support, and we’re excited to welcome Firefox — giving millions of Firefox fans a new way to stream the games they love,” said Andrew Fear, Director of NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

Versatility and customization baked into your gaming rig

Gamers put real effort into making their rigs their own, and Firefox gets that. Users can choose themes, custom colors, and tab settings to customize their setup, instead of sitting there like just another window.

We also know online gaming doesn’t happen in just one window. It’s social and sometimes spontaneous. With Firefox, you can have a Discord call running in Split View, a guide open in another tab, or Reddit pulled up between matches. Then go full screen when you’re ready to play, no need to switch browsers to stream games.

“Teaming up with NVIDIA to bring GeForce NOW to Firefox is a milestone moment — one of the world’s leading cloud gaming services, now running on a browser built for privacy, control and flexibility. This is a big win for the Firefox community and for NVIDIA’s gaming community — and a sign of even bigger things ahead,” said Ajit Varma, Head of Firefox.



If Firefox is already your browser of choice, online gaming and your PC game library can join the party. Whether your library lives on Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Xbox PC Game Pass, or Ubisoft Connect, you can sign in, open your library, and start streaming the games you already own. For all the gamers returning to Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, jumping into Halo: Campaign Evolved, or dropping in for a quick round of Fortnite, Firefox users can now play where you want.

Try it today

Update to the latest version of Firefox, go to play.geforcenow.com, and sign in with your GeForce NOW account.

Join us August 25 as NVIDIA heads to Gamescom, where we’ll have more to share about what this partnership means for gamers.