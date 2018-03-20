March Add(on)ness: Ghostery (2) Vs Decentraleyes (3)

It’s the last battle of the first round of March Add(on)ness. Closing out the privacy bracket we have…

Ghostery

Ghostery is a powerful privacy extension. Block ads, stop trackers and speed up websites.

Privacy powerhouse Ghostery has more than a million users and is considered one of the best ways to protect yourself on the internet. The add-on blocks third-party trackers AND lets you catch them in the act. With more than a million users, this Goliath seems like a shoe-in, but will it fall at the feet of the David Decentraleyes?

Fun Fact: The USS Constellation (1854) is one of the most famous ghost ships in the United States. The museum ship is said to be haunted by its former captain and crew.

VS

Decentraleyes

Protects you against tracking through “free”, centralized, content delivery. It prevents a lot of requests from reaching networks like Google Hosted Libraries, and serves local files to keep sites from breaking. Complements regular content blockers.

Humble and honest Decentraleyes has an uphill battle to fight. With just a smidge over 100k users, the content delivery network (CDN) blocker will have to really pull out the stops to see victory in this one. The add-on keeps your browser from contacting third-party CDNs that can slow down your browsing experience and potentially collect your private data. It’s new and novel, but will it be enough? Let’s find out!

Fun Fact: CDNs distribute files over data centers across the globe, making the web faster. Some free CDNs, however, can also serve up web trackers to generate advertising revenue. Who knew?

