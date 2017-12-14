A new Firefox and a new Firefox icon

Firefox Quantum is all about being fast, responsive and modern. All the work we did in making this browser fast under the hood, we also put into making it look fantastic. We call this the Photon design system; our approach to designing and building modern, intuitive, delightful browser experience.

The new Firefox also marks the launch of a new Firefox icon. And goodness, it’s pretty.

This new Firefox icon holds onto familiar elements of past app icons (like the fox and globe) but illustrates the extensive changes in Firefox with bold colors and simplified shapes. We revamped it with the vibrant new photon color palette to inject that high energy we feel in Firefox.

The new tail is much more flame-like, creating a more elemental version of the fox. It’s less about fur and more about a being made of flame, bringing the firefox closer to being mythical versus an actual animal.

It even renders beautifully in LEGO.

Internet art fans may also enjoy an ASCII version.

Go forth and browse with this beautiful new icon on your desktop or mobile devices.