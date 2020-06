Celebrate Pride with these colorful browser themes for Firefox

As June comes to a close, we wanted to share some of our favorite LGBTQ browser themes, so you can celebrate Pride well into the summer and beyond.

Not seeing the right theme for you? No problem! Browse all the Firefox themes right here, create your own browser color scheme with Firefox Color, or create your own pride theme for others to use as well with the AMO Theme Generator.

We make Firefox customizable so your browser can reflect who you are — because who you are is something to be proud of.

Oh, and if you’re looking for a video call background for virtual Pride celebrations, this one’s for you:

[Click on any image to save a full-size version.]

Or, throw it back to the ’90s with more free backgrounds for your next video call.