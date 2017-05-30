MemShrink status

Mozilla’s MemShrink project started almost six years ago. It successfully reduced Firefox’s memory consumption to the point where Firefox is now widely (and accurately) seen as the least memory-hungry browser.

Most of the big improvements were made in the first two or three years of the MemShrink project, and it doesn’t get much publicity any more, but it is still ticking along quietly: meetings occur, regressions are tracked, measurements are made, and so on. Some time ago I passed leadership of it to the capable hands of Eric Rahm, who has just written a status update that is worth reading.

Eric also wrote recently about the reincarnation of areweslimyet.com. He maintained that site for several years, which was a thankless but important task, but he won’t need to any more because its functionality has been folded into Mozilla’s main performance monitoring tools. Thank you, Eric!