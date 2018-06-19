San Francisco Oxidation meeting notes

Posted on June 19, 2018 by Nicholas Nethercote| Leave a comment

At last week’s Mozilla All Hands meeting in San Francisco we had an Oxidation meeting about the use of Rust in Firefox. It was low-key, being mostly about status and progress. The notes are here for those who are interested.

