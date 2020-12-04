Farewell, Mozilla

Today is my last day working for Mozilla. I will soon be starting a new job with Apple.

I have worked on a lot of different things over my twelve years at Mozilla. Some numbers:

Three years as a contractor, and nine as an employee.

4,441 commits to mozilla-central, 560 to rustc, 148 to rustc-perf, and smaller numbers to several other repositories.

2,561 bugs filed in Bugzilla, 2,118 bugs assigned to me, 27,647 comments, 2,411 patches reviewed.

Three module peerages and one module ownership.

277 blog posts.

Six managers and four managees, across three teams. (One of my managees later became my manager. Thankfully, it worked well!)

More trans-Pacific air miles than I want to count.

Two areas of work stand out for me.

I started the MemShrink project and for several years played the roles of tech lead, engineering project manager, engineer, and publicist. It changed Firefox’s memory consumption from its biggest technical weakness into a strength, and enabled the use of more processes in Electrolysis (for responsiveness) and Fission (for security).

My work on the Rust compiler, rustc-perf, and related profilers helped the compiler become roughly 2.5x faster over a three year period, and laid a foundation for ongoing future improvements.

I have a lot of memories, and the ones relating to these two projects are at the forefront. Thank you to everyone I’ve worked with. It’s been a good time.

As I understand it, this blog will stay up in read-only mode indefinitely. I will make a copy of all the posts and if it ever goes down I will rehost them at my personal site.

All the best to everyone.