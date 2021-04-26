Upgrading Mozilla’s Root Store Policy to Version 2.7.1

Individuals’ security and privacy on the internet are fundamental. Living up to that principle we are announcing the following changes to Mozilla’s Root Store Policy (MRSP) which will come into effect on May 1, 2021.

These updates to the Root Store Policy will not only improve our compliance monitoring, but also improve Certificate Authority (CA) practices and reduce the number of errors that CAs make when they issue new certificates. As a result, these updates contribute to a healthy security ecosystem on the internet and will enhance security and privacy to all internet users.

Living up to our mission and truly working in the open source community has led, after weeks of public exchange, to the following improvements to the MRSP. Please find a detailed comparison of the policy changes here – summing it up:

Many of these changes will result in updates and improvements in the processes of CAs and auditors and cause them to revise their practices. To ease transition, Mozilla has sent a CA Communication to alert CAs about these changes. We also sent CAs a survey asking them to indicate when they will be able to reach full compliance with this version of the MRSP.

In summary, updating the Root Store Policy improves the security ecosystem on the internet and the quality of every HTTPS connection, thus helping to keep your information private and secure.