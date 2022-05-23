Upgrading Mozilla’s Root Store Policy to Version 2.8

In accordance with the Mozilla Manifesto, which emphasizes the open development of policy that protects users’ privacy and security, we have worked with the Mozilla community over the past several months to improve the Mozilla Root Store Policy (MRSP) so that we can now announce version 2.8, effective June 1, 2022. These policy changes aim to improve the transparency of Certificate Authority (CA) operations and the certificates that they issue. A detailed comparison of the policy changes may be found here, and the significant policy changes that appear in this version are:

These changes will provide Mozilla with more complete information about CA practices and certificate status. Several of these changes will require that CAs revise their practices, so we have also sent CAs a CA Communication and Survey to alert them about these changes and to inquire about their ability to comply with the new requirements by the effective dates.

In summary, these updates to the MRSP will improve the quality of information about CA operations and the certificates that they issue, which will increase security in the ecosystem by further enabling Firefox to keep your information private and secure.