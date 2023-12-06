Mozilla VPN Security Audit 2023

To provide transparency into our ongoing efforts to protect your privacy and security on the Internet, we are releasing a security audit of Mozilla VPN that Cure53 conducted earlier this year.
The scope of this security audit included the following products:
- Mozilla VPN Qt6 App for macOS
- Mozilla VPN Qt6 App for Linux
- Mozilla VPN Qt6 App for Windows
- Mozilla VPN Qt6 App for iOS
- Mozilla VPN Qt6 App for Android
Here’s a summary of the items discovered within this security audit that the auditors rated as medium or higher severity:
- FVP-03-003: DoS via serialized intent
-
-
- Data received via intents within the affected activity should be validated to prevent the Android app from exposing certain activities to third-party apps.
- There was a risk that a malicious application could leverage this weakness to crash the app at any time.
- This risk was addressed by Mozilla and confirmed by Cure53.
-
- FVP-03-008: Keychain access level leaks WG private key to iCloud
-
-
- Cure53 confirmed that this risk has been addressed due to an extra layer of encryption, which protects the Keychain specifically with a key from the device’s secure enclave.
-
- FVP-03-009: Lack of access controls on daemon socket
-
-
- Access controls to guarantee that the user sending commands to the daemon was permitted to initiate the intended action needs to be implemented.
- This risk has been addressed by Mozilla and confirmed by Cure53.
-
- FVP-03-010: VPN leak via captive portal detection
-
-
- Cure53 advised that the captive portal detection feature be turned off by default to prevent an opportunity for IP leakage when using maliciously set up WiFi hotspots.
- Mozilla addressed the risk by no longer pinging for a captive portal outside of the VPN tunnel.
-
- FVP-03-011: Lack of local TCP server access controls
-
-
- The VPN client exposes a local TCP interface running on port 8754, which is bound to localhost. Users on localhost can issue a request to the port and disable the VPN.
- Mozilla addressed this risk as recommended by Cure53.
-
- FVP-03-012: Rogue extension can disable VPN using mozillavpnnp (High)
-
-
- mozillavpnnp does not sufficiently restrict the application caller.
- Mozilla addressed this risk as recommended by Cure53.
-
If you’d like to read the detailed report from Cure53, including all low and informational items, you can find it here.