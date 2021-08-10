Firefox 91 introduces HTTPS by Default in Private Browsing

We are excited to announce that, starting in Firefox 91, Private Browsing Windows will favor secure connections to the web by default. For every website you visit, Firefox will automatically establish a secure, encrypted connection over HTTPS whenever possible.

What is the difference between HTTP and HTTPS?

The Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) is a key protocol through which web browsers and websites communicate. However, data transferred by the traditional HTTP protocol is unprotected and transferred in clear text, such that attackers are able to view, steal, or even tamper with the transmitted data. The introduction of HTTP over TLS (HTTPS) fixed this privacy and security shortcoming by allowing the creation of secure, encrypted connections between your browser and the websites that support it.

In the early days of the web, the use of HTTP was dominant. But, since the introduction of its secure successor HTTPS, and further with the availability of free, simple website certificates, the large majority of websites now support HTTPS. While there remain many websites that don’t use HTTPS by default, a large fraction of those sites do support the optional use of HTTPS. In such cases, Firefox Private Browsing Windows now automatically opt into HTTPS for the best available security and privacy.

How HTTPS by Default works

Firefox’s new HTTPS by Default policy in Private Browsing Windows represents a major improvement in the way the browser handles insecure web page addresses. As illustrated in the Figure below, whenever you enter an insecure (HTTP) URL in Firefox’s address bar, or you click on an insecure link on a web page, Firefox will now first try to establish a secure, encrypted HTTPS connection to the website. In the cases where the website does not support HTTPS, Firefox will automatically fall back and establish a connection using the legacy HTTP protocol instead:

(Note that this new HTTPS by Default policy in Firefox Private Browsing Windows is not directly applied to the loading of in-page components like images, styles, or scripts in the website you are visiting; it only ensures that the page itself is loaded securely if possible. However, loading a page over HTTPS will, in the majority of cases, also cause those in-page components to load over HTTPS.)

We expect that HTTPS by Default will expand beyond Private Windows in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates!

It’s Automatic!

As a Firefox user, you can benefit from the additionally provided security mechanism as soon as your Firefox auto-updates to version 91 and you start browsing in a Private Browsing Window. If you aren’t a Firefox user yet, you can download the latest version here to start benefiting from all the ways that Firefox works to protect you when browsing the internet.

Thank you

We are thankful for the support of our colleagues at Mozilla including Neha Kochar, Andrew Overholt, Joe Walker, Selena Deckelmann, Mikal Lewis, Gijs Kruitbosch, Andrew Halberstadt and everyone who is passionate about building the web we want: free, independent and secure!