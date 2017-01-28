The immigration ban imposed by Friday’s executive order is overly broad and its implementation is highly disruptive to fostering a culture of innovation and economic growth. By slamming the door on talented immigrants –including those already legally in the United … Read more
In a world where apps, products and devices are all powered by your personal data, creating awareness and enabling people to protect their data privacy is more important than ever. Data Privacy Day is around the corner (January 28) and … Read more
International Data Privacy Day is right around the corner and to mark the event we’re happy to announce that Firefox Focus, the privacy browser, is now available for iOS in 27 languages covering billions of users around the world. Mozilla’s … Read more
Today’s release of Firefox includes various features for developers and users that enable a richer and safer experience on the web. WebGL 2 enables a new generation of 3D graphics on the web Firefox is the first browser to support … Read more
Today, Mozilla is launching the prototype version of the Internet Health Report. With this open-source research project, we want to start a conversation with you, citizens of the Internet, about what is healthy, unhealthy, and what lies ahead for the … Read more
Announcing the five innovative concepts that made it to the final round About three months ago we launched this global Equal Rating Innovation Challenge to help catalyze new thinking and innovation to provide access to the open Internet to … Read more
For most of us email is a big part of our online lives. Today we’re excited to share that we’ve made updates to the email experience in Firefox for iOS, making it possible to choose your favorite email app when … Read more
This week, the U.S. Senate is assessing a slate of cabinet nominees for the incoming Trump administration. If confirmed, these nominees are some of the people who will shape public policy for the next several years on critical issues — … Read more
Mozilla and other major technology companies, including Amazon, Apple, Google and Twitter, are joining together in an amicus brief filing that supports Facebook’s ability to challenge both a search warrant for nearly 400 Facebook users’ data, and an indefinite gag … Read more
A new paper by the NetGain Partnership examines the opportunities and dangers of a pervasive web Today, we live online. The Internet intersects with everything from commerce and journalism to art and civic participation. But more and more, living online … Read more
Movement-building veteran joins the Mozilla leadership team This month, Ashley Boyd joins Mozilla as VP, Advocacy. Ashley will lead Mozilla’s work to fuel the open Internet movement and mobilize millions to stand up for a free, open web. Our mission … Read more
There are many recent examples of the threats to Internet security. We’ve talked about how protecting cybersecurity is a shared responsibility and we see increased need for governments, tech companies and users to work together on topics like encryption, security … Read more