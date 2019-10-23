Firefox Preview/GeckoView Add-ons Support

Back in June, Mozilla announced Firefox Preview, an early version of the new browser for Android that is built on top of Firefox’s own mobile browser engine, GeckoView. We’ve gotten great feedback about the superior performance of GeckoView so far. Not only is it faster than ever, it also opens up many opportunities for building deeper privacy features that we have already started exploring, and a lot of users were wondering what this step means for add-ons.

We’re happy to confirm that GeckoView is currently building support for extensions through the WebExtensions API. This feature will be available in Firefox Preview, and we are looking forward to offering a great experience for both mobile users and developers.

Bringing GeckoView and Firefox Preview up to par with the APIs that were supported previously in Firefox for Android won’t happen overnight. For the remainder of 2019 and leading into 2020, we are focusing on building support a selection of extensions from our Recommended Extensions program that have proven to be most useful to mobile users. This will allow us to ensure a great browsing experience to our users that is truly private and secure.

At the moment, Firefox Preview does not yet officially support extensions. While some members of the community have discovered that some extensions inadvertently work in Firefox Preview, we do not recommend attempting to install them until they are officially supported as other issues may arise. As we progress with making the various APIs available, we will make further announcements when to expect full add-ons support. We expect this to happen within Q1 of 2020.

If you haven’t yet had a chance, why don’t you give Firefox Preview a try and let us know what you think.