Add-on Policies Update: Newtab and Search

As part of our ongoing work to make add-ons safer for Firefox users, we are updating our Add-on Policies to add clarification and guidance for developers regarding data collection. The following is a summary of the changes, which will go into effect on December 2, 2019.

Search functionality provided or loaded by the add-on must not collect search terms or intercept searches that are going to a third-party search provider.

If the collection of visited URLs or user search terms is required for the add-on to work, the user must provide affirmative consent (i.e., explicit opt-in from the user) at first-run, since that information can contain personal information. For more information on how to create a data collection consent dialog, refer to our best practices.

Add-ons must not load or redirect to a remote new tab page. The new tab page must be contained within the add-on.

You can preview the policies and ensure your extensions abide by them to avoid any disruption. If you have questions about these updated policies or would like to provide feedback, please post to this forum thread.