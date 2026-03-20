How Your Feedback Shapes the Firefox Add-ons Experience

Hey everyone! I’m Christos Bacharakis, and I’ve recently joined Mozilla as the new Add-ons Senior Developer Relations Engineer. I’m here to help developers overcome technical challenges so your extension visions may become reality.

My goal is to keep things moving smoothly so you can focus on what you do best: building awesome add-ons.

We’ve been listening closely to the conversations happening over on Mozilla Connect, and I’m excited to share that your feedback is directly driving our latest updates. Here are two major changes we’ve rolled out because of your suggestions:

Hiding the Extensions Button: We heard the UI was getting a bit crowded. Based on community requests, we’ve implemented the option to hide the Extensions button, giving back control over your browser’s real estate.

Version Roll-back Capability: Mistakes happen, and sometimes a new update doesn’t go as planned. You asked for a safety net, and we delivered. Developers can now roll back to a previous version of their extension if an issue arises with a new release.

These updates aren’t just random features; they are the direct result of developers like you speaking up on Connect. Whether it’s a UI tweak or a policy change like we’ve seen recently with third-party library usage and remote code execution (RCE) reviews, your perspective helps us refine our plans.

So, keep those ideas coming! Head over to the Add-ons section of Mozilla Connect and tell us what’s on your mind. I’m looking forward to working with all of you to make the Add-ons developer experience better than ever.