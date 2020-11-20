Extensions in Firefox 84

Here are our highlights of what’s coming up in the Firefox 84 release:

Manage Optional Permissions in Add-ons Manager

As we mentioned last time, users will be able to manage optional permissions of installed extensions from the Firefox Add-ons Manager (about:addons).

We recommend that extensions using optional permissions listen for browser.permissions.onAdded and browser.permissions.onRemoved API events. This ensures the extension is aware of the user granting or revoking optional permissions.

We would like to thank Tom Schuster for his contributions to this release.

