Contribute to selecting new Recommended extensions

Recommended extensions—a curated list of extensions that meet Mozilla’s highest standards of security, functionality, and user experience—are in part selected with input from a rotating editorial board of community contributors. Each board runs for six consecutive months and evaluates a small batch of new Recommended candidates each month. The board’s evaluation plays a critical role in helping identify new potential Recommended additions.

We are now accepting applications for community board members through 18 November. If you would like to nominate yourself for consideration on the board, please email us at amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org and provide a brief explanation why you feel you’d make a keen evaluator of Firefox extensions. We’d love to hear about how you use extensions and what you find so remarkable about browser customization. You don’t have to be an extension developer to effectively evaluate Recommended candidates (though indeed many past board members have been developers themselves), however you should have a strong familiarity with extensions and be comfortable assessing the strengths and flaws of their functionality and user experience.

Selected contributors will participate in a six-month project that runs from December – May.

Here’s the entire collection of Recommended extensions, if curious to explore what’s currently curated.

Thank you and we look forward to hearing from interested contributors by the 18 November application deadline!