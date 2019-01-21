Please meet our newest Friend of Add-ons, Shivam Singhal! Shivam became involved with the add-ons community in April 2017. Currently, he is an extension developer, Mozilla Rep, and code contributor to addons.mozilla.org (AMO). He also helps mentor good-first-bugs on AMO.

“My skill set grew while contributing to Mozilla,” Shivam says of his experiences over the last two years. “Being the part of a big community, I have learned how to work remotely with a cross-cultural team and how to mentor newbies. I have met some super awesome people like [AMO engineers] William Durand and Rebecca Mullin. The AMO team is super helpful to newcomers and works actively to help them.”

This year, he’s looking forward to submitting patches to the WebExtensions API and Add-ons Manager in Firefox, and mentoring more new code contributors. Shivam has advice for anyone who is interested in contributing to Mozilla’s add-ons projects. “If you are shy or not feeling comfortable commenting on an issue, you can fill out the add-ons contributor survey and someone will help you get started. That’s what I did. You can also check https://whatcanidoformozilla.org for other ways to get involved.”

In his free time, Shivam enjoys watching stand-up comedy and sci-fi web series, exploring food at cafes, and going through pull requests on the AMO frontend repository.

Thanks for all of your contributions, Shivam! Your enthusiasm for the add-ons ecosystem is contagious, and it’s been a pleasure watching you grow.

To learn more about how to get involved with the add-ons community, check out our Contribute wiki.