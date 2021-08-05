Thank you, Recommended Extensions Community Board!

Given the broad visibility of Recommended extensions across addons.mozilla.org (AMO), the Firefox Add-ons Manager, and other places we promote extensions, we believe our curatorial process should include a wide range of perspectives from our global community of contributors. That’s why we have the Recommended Extensions Advisory Board—an ongoing project that involves a rotating group of contributors to help identify and evaluate new extension candidates for the program.

Our most recent community board just completed their six-month project and I’d like to take a moment to thank Sylvain Giroux, Jyotsna Gupta, Chandan Baba, Juraj Mäsiar, and Pranjal Vyas for sharing their time, passion, and knowledge of extensions. Their insights helped usher a wave of new extensions into the Recommended program, including really compelling content like I Don’t Care About Cookies (A+ cookie manager), Tab Stash (highly original take on tab management), Custom Scrollbars (neon colored scrollbar? Yes please!), PocketTube (great way to organize a bunch of YouTube subscriptions), and many more.

On behalf of the entire Add-ons staff, thank you and all!

Now we’ll turn our attention to forming the next community board for another six-month project dedicated to evaluating new Recommended candidates. If you have a passion for browser extensions and you think you could make an impact contributing your insights to our curatorial process, we’d love to hear from you by Monday, 30 August. Just drop us an email at amo-featured [at] mozilla.org along with a brief note letting us know a bit about your experience with extensions—whether as a developer, user, or both—and why you’d like to participate on the next Recommended Extensions Community Advisory Board.