Please meet our newest Friend of Add-ons, Zhengping! A little more than two years ago, Zhengping decided to switch careers and become a software developer. After teaching himself the basics of web development, he started looking for real-world projects where he could hone his skills. After fixing a few frontend bugs on addons.mozilla.org (AMO), Zhengping began contributing code the add-ons code manager, a new tool to help keep add-on users safe.

In the following months, he tackled increasingly harder issues, like using TypeScript with React to create complex UI with precision and efficiency. His contributions helped the add-ons team complete the first iteration of the code manager, and he continued to provide important patches based on feedback from add-on reviewers.

“The comments from staff members in code review helped me deepen my understanding of what is good code,” Zhengping notes. “People on the add-ons team, staff and contributors, are very friendly and willing to help,” he says. “It is a wonderful experience to work with them.”

When he isn’t coding, Zhengping enjoys skiing.

Thank you so much for all of your wonderful contributions to the Firefox add-ons community, Zhengping!

If you are interested in getting involved with the add-ons community, please take a look at our current contribution opportunities.