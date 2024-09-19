Help select new Firefox Recommended Extensions — join the Community Advisory Board

Firefox Recommended Extensions comprise a collection of featured content that’s been curated with extensive community involvement. It’s time once again to form a new Recommended Extensions Community Advisory Board and launch a fresh curatorial project. The project goal is to identify a new batch of exceptional extensions that should be considered for the Recommended program (Firefox desktop and Android).

Participation on the Community Advisory Board is a great opportunity to make a major impact with millions of users. More than 25% of all Firefox extension installs are from the Recommended set.

Past board members have included developers, designers, or simply power users. Technical skills are not required, but a passion and appreciation for great extensions are.

The evaluation process focuses on extension functionality (does it perform exceptionally well?), user experience (is it elegant and intuitive to operate?), or otherwise distinct characteristics (does it offer a unique feature or reimagine a familiar utility in a fresh way?). The project will last six months and participation is as simple as trying out a few extensions per month and offering feedback.

October 18 application deadline!

If you’re interested in contributing your perspective to the Recommended Extensions curatorial process, please complete this form by October 18th. Thank you!