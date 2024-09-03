Developer Spotlight: AudD® Music Recognition

We’ve all been there. You’re streaming music on Firefox and a great song plays but you have no idea what it’s called or who the artist is. If your phone is handy you could install a music recognition app, but that’s a clunky experience involving two devices. It would be a lot better to just click a button on Firefox and have the AudD® Music Recognition extension fetch you song details.

“And if you’re listening on headphones,” adds Mikhail Samin, CEO of AudD, “using a phone app is a nightmare. We tried to make learning what’s playing as uncomplicated as possible for users.” Furthermore, Samin claims browser based music recognition is more accurate than mobile apps because audio doesn’t get distorted by speakers or a microphone.

Of course, making things amazing and simple for users often requires complex engineering.

“It’s one thing for the browser to play audio from a source, such as an audio or video file on a webpage, to a destination connected to the device, like speakers,” explains Samin. “It’s another thing if a new and external part of the browser wants to add itself to the list of destinations. It isn’t straightforward to make an extension that successfully does that… Fortunately, we got some help from the awesome add-ons developer community. We went to the Matrix room.”

AudD is built to recognize any song from anywhere so long as it’s been properly published on digital streaming platforms. Samin says one of his team’s main motivations for developing AudD is simply the joy of connecting music fans with new artists, so install AudD to make sure you never miss another great musical discovery. If you’ve got any new ideas or feedback for the AudD team, they’re always eager to hear from users.

Do you have an intriguing extension development story? Do tell! Maybe your story should appear on this blog. Contact us at amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org and let us know a bit about your extension development journey.