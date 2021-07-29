New tagging feature for add-ons on AMO

There are multiple ways to find great add-ons on addons.mozilla.org (AMO). You can browse the content featured on the homepage, use the top navigation to drill down into add-on types and categories, or search for specific add-ons or functionality. Now, we’re adding another layer of classification and opportunities for discovery by bringing back a feature called tags.

We introduced tagging long ago, but ended up discontinuing it because the way we implemented it wasn’t as useful as we thought. Part of the problem was that it was too open-ended, and anyone could tag any add-on however they wanted. This led to spamming, over-tagging, and general inconsistencies that made it hard for users to get helpful results.

Now we’re bringing tags back, but in a different form. Instead of free-form tags, we’ll provide a set of predefined tags that developers can pick from. We’re starting with a small set of tags based on what we’ve noticed users looking for, so it’s possible many add-ons don’t match any of them. We will expand the list of tags if this feature performs well.

The tags will be displayed on the listing page of the add-on. We also plan to display tagged add-ons in the AMO homepage.

We’re only just starting to roll this feature out, so we might be making some changes to it as we learn more about how it’s used. For now, add-on developers should visit the Developer Hub and set any relevant tags for their add-ons. Any tags that had been set prior to July 22, 2021 were removed when the feature was retooled.