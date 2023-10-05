Changes to Android extension signing

We recently identified a bug in the addons.mozilla.org (AMO) external API that caused all signing requests to mark extension submissions as being Android compatible. A fix for this bug will be pushed on Thursday, October 12th.

When the fix lands, the signing endpoint will stop marking extensions as being Android compatible by default, and instead check the extension’s manifest.json for a property in "browser_specific_settings" named “gecko_android”. If present, that object’s "strict_min_version" and "strict_max_version" properties will be used to set the Firefox for Android minimum and maximum values on AMO.

This change also affects community tools that send signing requests to AMO using the web API. This includes, but is not limited to:

web-ext sign, a CLI tool for developing WebExtensions

sign-addon, a library for general programmatic use in NodeJS

What do I need to do?

To continue marking your extension as Android compatible on AMO, ensure that your manifest.json file includes a "browser_specific_settings.gecko_android" object. You can declare the minimum browser version supported using the "strict_min_version" properties of this object.

To stop marking your extension as Android compatible on AMO, ensure that your manifest.json file does not include a "browser_specific_settings.gecko_android" object.

For example, to signal that your extension works in Firefox for Android, you would include the following snippet in your extension’s manifest.

"browser_specific_settings": { "gecko_android": {} }

You may also want to check the version compatibility settings for your extension on AMO.