Is your extension ready for Firefox for Android? Be part of the launch of a new open mobile ecosystem

During the release cycle of Firefox 120, we’ll begin to see the emergence of dozens of new, openly available extensions on Firefox for Android on addons.mozilla.org (AMO). We’re taking a steady approach to opening up the mobile extension ecosystem to ensure Firefox for Android maintains strong performance standards while a vast new array of extensions are utilized for the first time in a mobile environment. If testing continues to progress well, we anticipate unveiling a fully open Firefox for Android extension ecosystem sometime in December. Stay tuned for details.

For developers interested in optimizing desktop extensions for Firefox for Android usage, now’s the perfect time to assess your extension and take necessary steps to make your extension part of the coming first wave of openly available extensions on Firefox for Android.

We anticipate strong interest from users excited to explore all the new ways they can customize Firefox for Android. Current trends indicate we’ll have at least 200+ new Firefox for Android extensions on AMO when open availability debuts in December. And while a couple hundred extensions is more variety than you’ll find on any other mobile browser, it is significantly fewer than the nearly 40,000 desktop Firefox extensions on AMO. So the opportunity for heightened discoverability with new users may be intriguing to some developers.

It’s also a great time for developers who are intrigued at the prospect of creating new ways Firefox for Android users will fundamentally experience the mobile web. Are there browsing problems unique to the mobile environment that web extensions can solve? How can we enhance mobile web experiences with extensions? How can extensions empower mobile users? It’s an open invitation to innovation.

For developers keen to learn more about making their desktop extensions compatible on Firefox for Android, here are some timely resources (in addition to Firefox Add-ons Discourse where you can hit us up anytime with questions)…

Webinar: Setup, testing, debugging

Time: Wednesday, November 15 at 11am EDT

Senior Developer Relations Engineer Simeon Vincent will host his second webinar dedicated to Firefox for Android extension development and desktop migration. The November 15 session will focus on Firefox for Android development setup steps like getting started with Android Studio, creating a virtual device for QA and getting Firefox Nightly readied for remote debugging.

Register for the livestream!

Check out our first Firefox for Android webinar from October.

Open office hours

Time: Every Monday, Tuesday

Simeon also hosts weekly open “office hours” for anyone interested in signing up to receive 1:1 guidance on Firefox for Android extension development. These open office hours are only scheduled to run through December, so don’t be shy to tap Simeon’s expertise as you prepare your extension for mobile release.

First 200 Firefox for Android extension developers (to email us) get a free t-shirt!

Sorry to bury the lede, but we’re also giving away this one of a kind “Early Add-opter” t-shirt to the first 200 developers who… 1) make their extension functional on Android; and 2) email us at firefox-android-addon-support [at] mozilla.com with a link to your extension’s AMO listing page. If your extension works as expected on Firefox for Android and you’re one of the first 200 to reach out we’ll be in touch with the t-shirt ordering details.