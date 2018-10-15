Apply to Join the Featured Extensions Advisory Board

Do you love extensions? Do you have a keen sense of what makes a great extension? Want to help users discover extensions that will improve how they experience the web? If so, please consider applying to join our Featured Extensions Community Board!

Board members nominate and select new featured extensions each month to help millions of users find top-quality extensions to customize their Firefox browsers. Click here to learn more about the duties of the Featured Extension Advisory Board. The current board is currently wrapping up their six-month tour of duty and we are now assembling a new board of talented contributors for the months January – June, 2019.

Extension developers, designers, advocates, and fans are all invited to apply to join the board. Priority will be given to applicants who have not served on the board before, followed by those from previous boards, and finally from the outgoing board.

To apply, please send us an email at amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org with your name and a few sentences about how you’re involved with AMO and why you are interested in joining the board. The deadline is Monday, October 22, 2018 at 11:59pm PDT. The new board will be announced shortly thereafter.

We look forward to hearing from you!