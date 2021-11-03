Add-on Policy Changes 2021

From time to time, the Add-ons Team makes changes to the policies in order to provide more clarity for developers, improve privacy and security for users, and to adapt to the evolving needs of the ecosystem. Today we’d like to announce another such update, to make sure the Add-ons developer community is well-prepared for when we start to enforce them on December 1st, 2021.

In this update, we’ve put a major focus on clarity and accessibility, taking a holistic view of our policies and making them as easy to understand and navigate as possible. While this has resulted in a substantially rewritten and reorganized document, the policy changes are modest and unlikely to surprise anyone. The most notable changes that may require action on the part of add-on developers are as follows:

Collecting browsing activity data, such as visited URLs, history, associated page data or similar information, is only permitted as part of an add-on’s primary function. Collecting user data or browsing information secretively remains prohibited.

Add-ons that serve the sole purpose of promoting, installing, loading or launching another website, application or add-on are no longer permitted to be listed on addons.mozilla.org.

Encryption – standard, in-browser HTTPS – is now always required when communicating with remote services. In the past, this was only required when transporting sensitive information.

The section on cookie policies has been removed, and providing a consent experience for accessing cookies is no longer required. Note however, that if you use cookies to access or collect technical data, user interaction data or personal data, you will still require a consent experience at first run of the add-on.

The remaining changes in the document focus on improving the clarity, discoverability and examples. While the policies have not substantially changed, it will be worth your time to review them.

If your add-on collects technical data, user interaction data, or personal data, you must show a consent experience at the first run of the add-on. This update improves our description of these requirements, and we encourage you to review both the requirements and our recommended best practices for implementing them.

There are certain types of prohibited data collection . We do this to ensure user privacy and to avoid add-ons collecting more information than necessary, and in this update we've added a section describing the types of data collection that fall under this requirement.

. We do this to ensure user privacy and to avoid add-ons collecting more information than necessary, and in this update we’ve added a section describing the types of data collection that fall under this requirement. Most add-ons require a privacy policy. For add-ons listed on addons.mozilla.org, the policy must be included in the listing in its full text. We’ve created a section specific to the privacy policy that lays out these requirements in more detail.

If your add-on makes use of monetization, the monetization practices must adhere to the data collection requirements in the same way the add-on does. While we have removed duplicate wording from the monetization section, the requirements have not changed and we encourage you to review them as well.

You can preview the policy and ensure your extensions abide by them to avoid any disruption. If you have questions about these updated policies or would like to provide feedback, please post to this forum thread.