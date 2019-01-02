January’s featured extensions

Scott DeVaney

Pick of the Month: Auto Tab Discard

by Richard Neomy
Save memory usage by automatically hibernating inactive tabs.

“Wow! This add-on works like a charm. My browsing experience has improved greatly.”

Featured: Malwarebytes Browser Extension

by Malwarebytes Inc.
Enhance the safety and speed of your browsing experience by blocking malicious websites like fake tech support scams and hidden cryptocurrency miners.

“Malwarebytes is the best I have used to stop ‘Microsoft alerts’ and ‘Windows warnings’.”

If you’d like to nominate an extension for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!

  1. Jared wrote on :

    Hi, just wanted to let you know of a typo in the title for the Malwarebytes Browser Extension. It should be “Extension” instead of “Exrtension”.

    1. Caitlin Neiman wrote on :

      Thank you! Just updated the post to fix the typo. 🙂

