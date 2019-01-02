January’s featured extensions

Pick of the Month: Auto Tab Discard

by Richard Neomy

Save memory usage by automatically hibernating inactive tabs.

“Wow! This add-on works like a charm. My browsing experience has improved greatly.”

by Malwarebytes Inc.

Enhance the safety and speed of your browsing experience by blocking malicious websites like fake tech support scams and hidden cryptocurrency miners.

“Malwarebytes is the best I have used to stop ‘Microsoft alerts’ and ‘Windows warnings’.”

