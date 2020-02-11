FAQ for extension support in new Firefox for Android

There are a lot of Firefox applications on the Google Play store. Which one is the new Firefox for Android?

The new Firefox for Android experience is currently available for early testing on the Firefox Preview Nightly and Firefox Preview production channels.

In February 2020, we will change which Firefox applications remain available in the Play store. Once we’ve completed this transition, Firefox Preview Nightly will no longer be available. New feature development will take place on what is currently Firefox Preview.

We encourage users who are eager to make use of extensions to stay on Firefox Preview. This will ensure you continue to receive updates while still being among the first to see new developments.

Which version supports add-ons?

Support for one extension, uBlock Origin, has been enabled for Firefox Preview Nightly. Every two weeks, the code for Firefox Preview Nightly gets migrated to the production release of Firefox Preview. Users of Firefox Preview should be able to install uBlock Origin by mid-February 2020.

We expect to start transferring the code from the production release of Firefox Preview to the Firefox for Android Beta channel during the week of February 17.

I’m using one of the supported channels but I haven’t been able to install an extension yet. Why?

We are rolling out the new Firefox for Android experience to our users in small increments to test for bugs and other unexpected surprises. Don’t worry — you should receive an update that will enable extension support soon!

Can I install extensions from addons.mozilla.org to Firefox for Android?

No, in the near term you will need to install extensions from the Add-ons Manager on the new Firefox for Android. For the time being, you will not be able to install extensions directly from addons.mozilla.org.

What add-ons are supported on the new Firefox for Android?

Currently, uBlock Origin is the only supported extension for the new Firefox for Android. We are working on building support for other extensions in our Recommended Extensions program.

Will more add-ons be supported in the future?

We want to ensure that the first add-ons supported in the new Firefox for Android provide an exceptional, secure mobile experience to our users. To this end, we are prioritizing Recommended Extensions that cover common mobile use cases and that are optimized for different screen sizes. For these reasons, it’s possible that not all the add-ons you have previously installed in Firefox for Android will be supported in the near future.

Will add-ons not part of the Recommended Extensions program ever be supported on the new Firefox for Android?

We would like to expand our support to other add-ons. At this time, we don’t have details on enabling support for extensions not part of the Recommended Extensions program in the new Firefox for Android. Please follow the Add-ons Blog for future updates.

What is GeckoView?

GeckoView is Mozilla’s mobile browser engine. It takes Gecko, the engine that powers the desktop version of Firefox, and packages it as a reusable Android library. Rebuilding our Firefox for Android browser with GeckoView means we can leverage our Firefox expertise in creating safe and robust online experiences for mobile.

What’s happening to add-ons during the migration?

Support for uBlock Origin will be migrated for users currently on Firefox Nightly, Firefox Beta, and Firefox Production. All other add-ons will be disabled for now.