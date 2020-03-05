Extensions in Firefox 74

Welcome to another round of updates from Firefox Add-ons in Firefox 74. Here is what our community has been up to:

Keyboard shortcuts using the commands API can now be unset by setting them to an empty string using commands.update. Users can also do so manually via the new shortcut removal control at about:addons . (Thanks, Rob)

. (Thanks, Rob) There were some issues with long browserAction badge texts wrapping incorrectly. The badge text supports three characters, a fourth may fit in depending on the letters used. Everything else will be cropped. Please keep this in mind when setting your badge text (Thank you Brian)

The global theme is not reset using themes.reset unless the current global theme was created by the extension (Kudos to you, Ajitesh)

An urlClassification value was added to webRequest to give insight into how the URLs were classified by Firefox. (Hurrah, Shane)

The extensions.webextensions.remote preference will only be read once. If you are changing this preference, the browser needs to be restarted for it to apply. This preference is used to disable out-of-process extensions, which is an unsupported configuration. The preference will be removed in a future update (bug 1613141).

We’ll be back for more in a few weeks when Firefox 75 is on the horizon. If you’d like to help make this list longer, please consider contributing to add-ons in Firefox. I’d be excited to feature your changes next time.