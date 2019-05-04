Update Regarding Add-ons in Firefox

Kev Needham

64 responses

Late on Friday May 3rd, we became aware of an issue with Firefox that prevented existing and new add-ons from running or being installed. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to people who use Firefox.

Our team has identified and rolled-out a fix for all Firefox Desktop users on Release, Beta and Nightly. The fix will be automatically applied in the background within the next few hours. No active steps need to be taken to make add-ons work again.

To provide this fix on short notice, we are using the Studies system. This system is enabled by default, and no action is needed unless Studies have been disabled. Firefox users can check if they have Studies enabled by going to:

  • Firefox Options/Preferences -> Privacy & Security -> Allow Firefox to install and run studies (scroll down to find the setting)

  • Studies can be disabled again after the add-ons have been re-enabled

It may take up to six hours for the Study to be applied to Firefox. To check if the fix has been applied, you can enter “about:studies” in the location bar. If the fix is active, you’ll see “hotfix-update-xpi-signing-intermediate-bug-1548973” as follows:

You may also see “hotfix-reset-xpi-verification-timestamp-1548973” listed, which is part of the fix and may be in the Active studies or Completed studies section(s).

We are working on a general fix that doesn’t use the Studies system and will keep this blog post updated accordingly.

We’ll continue to provide updates on continued efforts on this post, and will share a more substantial update in the coming days.

64 responses

Post a comment

  1. David S wrote on :

    Verified that fix has been applied in about:studies. Add-ons are STILL DISABLED. When is this going to be fixed ?

    Reply

    1. Kev Needham wrote on :

      What version of Firefox are you using?

      Reply

      1. ribogushter wrote on :

        I am on 66.0.3 64-bit, same with me.

        Reply

    2. Kwyjor wrote on :

      My addons only started working again after I disabled and re-enabled each of them in Tools -> Addons. (66.0.3 64-bit, to be clear.)

      Reply

  2. Mark Lewis wrote on :

    Thanks.

    Reply

  3. leo_thekid wrote on :

    Still not helping. Sync Now still not working.

    Reply

    1. Kev Needham wrote on :

      What version of Firefox are you using? Additionally, there are two studies that address this issue, and the study that needs to be active if you have disabled extensions is the “hotfix-update-xpi-signing-intermediate-bug-1548973”.

      Reply

      1. jeski wrote on :

        I’m runnning 66.0.3 on win 10, and no change.

        these studies are active:
        hotfix-reset-xpi-verification-timestamp-1548973•Active
        hotfix-update-xpi-signing-intermediate-bug-1548973•Active

        Reply

  4. Jonathan wrote on :

    The option to allow studies to run is not available for Firefox on Android. How do we deal with this issue for that version?

    Reply

    1. Kev Needham wrote on :

      A separate update for Android that corrects the issue is being prepared. We’ll update the post and on social when it’s available.

      Reply

  5. Alex wrote on :

    Seems working fine, just need to restart firefox after anabeling the data collection/studies

    Reply

  6. Chris Reynolds wrote on :

    about.studies not opening anything.
    When are these issues going to be fixed?

    Reply

    1. Kev Needham wrote on :

      enter “about:studies”. The fix is live, and should propagate to your installation within six hours.

      Reply

  7. Charlie wrote on :

    Ok on Windows 10 platform/ Still waiting a fix on the android version.

    Reply

  8. Todd H wrote on :

    About studies shows: “hotfix-reset-xpi-verification-timestamp-1548973•Complete”
    All my extensions are still disabled. Using version 66.0.3

    What’s up?

    Reply

    1. Kev Needham wrote on :

      The study that corrects the issue isn’t loaded. There is a second fix that can take up to six hours to load, and is named “hotfix-update-xpi-signing-intermediate-bug-1548973”.

      Reply

  9. Andreas wrote on :

    Hello,

    Addons are back.

    Thanks

    Reply

  10. Igor Jerosimić wrote on :

    It worked, but I had to enable data collection and studies.

    Reply

  11. TERRY M wrote on :

    WORK FOR ME
    Version 66.0.3 (64-bit)

    Reply

  12. Gary wrote on :

    it’s active in mine but it’s still not fixed. Firefox version is 66.0.3

    Reply

    1. Kev Needham wrote on :

      Please ensure that the “hotfix-update-xpi-signing-intermediate-bug-1548973” study is active. There is a second, similarly-named study that is related, but doesn’t correct the issue.

      Reply

  13. Jayson wrote on :

    Sync looks live it is still not working for me. I have version 66.0.3, in about:studies I have listed in the completed studies:
    hotfix-reset-xpi-verification-timestamp-1548973•Complete
    This study sets app.update.lastUpdateTime.xpi-signature-verification to 1556945257. Not sure if that is the right one or not, and if I still have to wait for another of to fix the problem with adding add-ons and for my old ones to work?

    Reply

    1. Kev Needham wrote on :

      This is not the study that applies the fix. “hotfix-update-xpi-signing-intermediate-bug-1548973” is the study that applies the certificate fix.

      Reply

      1. Jayson wrote on :

        okay, so nothing is showing up in active studies and I do have fire fox allowed to install studies checked off so I take it I just have to wait till the system fixes the problem?

        Reply

  14. Karsten Spies wrote on :

    Both studies active, addons still disabled 🙁

    Reply

  15. GabiGKG wrote on :

    dom.push.alwaysConnect was setted to “true” in abot;config. Add-ons are STILL DISABLED. When is this going to be fixed ?
    My Firefox latest Version is Firefox Quantum 66.0.3 (64-Bit).

    Reply

    1. Kev Needham wrote on :

      It can take up to six hours for the study to load and be applied.

      Reply

  16. David wrote on :

    Still having this issue after fix had been applied I am on FIrefox 66.0.4 64 bit

    Reply

  17. john wrote on :

    im on 66.0.3 and under studies shows these

    prefflip-push-performance-1491171•Active

    hotfix-reset-xpi-verification-timestamp-1548973•Active

    are these normal? still all addons disabled. hope settings dont get messed up

    Reply

    1. Kev Needham wrote on :

      You’ll need the “hotfix-update-xpi-signing-intermediate-bug-1548973” for the fix to be applied. Firefox should download and apply it shortly.

      Reply

      1. john wrote on :

        this has been for over 5 hours….if every study needs 6 hours and i need another one then good luck tomorrow for me

        Reply

  18. Michael Downey wrote on :

    Still no fix in sight for Android users who don’t have this feature. What’s the plan?

    Reply

    1. Kev Needham wrote on :

      A separate release of Android that addresses this is being prepared. We’ll update the post and on social when it’s available.

      Reply

  19. Clpos wrote on :

    Add-ons are STILL DISABLED after “hotfix-update-xpi-signing-intermediate-bug-1548973” study is completed.
    My Firefox latest Version is Firefox Quantum 66.0.3

    Reply

  20. Cjay wrote on :

    OK received “hotfix” update!!

    Reply

  21. Joseph Le Petomane wrote on :

    “Canadian Mozillian working to make Add-ons in Firefox awesome.”

    Awsomely incompetent you mean. FF 66.03. I enabled studies, still nothing. Chrome may come from the Spawn of Satan, but at least they know their rear end from a hole in the ground.

    Reply

    1. Kev Needham wrote on :

      It can take up to six hours for Firefox to load and apply the study.

      Reply

  22. Borek wrote on :

    Firefox 66.0.3, Studies enabled, can’t see “hotfix-update-xpi-signing-intermediate-bug-1548973” in Active nor Completed however.

    Reply

    1. Kev Needham wrote on :

      It can take up to six hours to be loaded, you should see it in short order.

      Reply

  23. srs06 wrote on :

    Just updated for me (Windows 7). All the add-ons are now enabled but I had to reset the old theme manually (no big deal).

    Thanks for the fix.

    Reply

  24. David wrote on :

    The six-hour wait can be dropped to seconds if you temporarily change the value of “app.normandy.run_interval_seconds” in about:config, restart, and then change it back to 21600 (six hours) after things are working.
    (It would be nice if you’d approve this comment, Kev.)

    Reply

    1. HellOverHeresy wrote on :

      Searched “about:config” but couldn’t find setting called “app.normandy.run_interval_seconds”.

      Reply

    2. Lucas wrote on :

      Awesome, that worked perfectly! Thanks!

      Reply

  25. Francis wrote on :

    Thank you.

    Ad-ons started working immediately after enabling Studies and restarting Firefox.

    Would appreciate if Firefox doesn’t roll out anymore drastic updates in the future.

    Will continue to support Firefox, thanks!

    Reply

  26. Mary wrote on :

    Do I have to turn on “Allow Firefox to install and run studies” for all my computers for this fix or are you guys fixing it automatically now? Btw, I like and use the older version 56.0.2 (32-bit) and don’t plan to upgrade.

    Reply

  27. JQ wrote on :

    Does it make any difference what country we live in? (I’m American but live in France.) Because in about:studies I have something called “hotfix-reset-xpi-verification-timestamp-1548973” that is finished–but still same problem. Studies is enabled however, so I’m assuming I just need to wait longer?

    Reply

    1. JQ wrote on :

      P.S. Yes, I restarted Firefox. Hell, I rebooted the whole machine.

      Reply

      1. JQ wrote on :

        P.S. Aaaaand … just refreshed about:studies and, uh, guess what? The “signing intermediate bug” showed up active now. So, uh … yeah. I’m basically talking to myself here while this awaits moderation.

        There are days, man. There are days….

        Reply

  28. Peter wrote on :

    Will the fix be available to Comodo Ice Dragon users?

    Reply

  29. John wrote on :

    Any luck for those of us still running older versions of Firefox (56) with legacy add-on’s?

    Reply

  30. DegenerateBeast wrote on :

    I removed the distribution folder containing my custom “policies.json” and was then able to revert the necessary about:config changes…I THINK. Studies are enabled within the preferences menu and the option seems to be sticking but I’m not sure that I set the “app.normandy.api_url” correctly back to default:

    https://normandy.cdn.mozilla.net/api/v1

    …^^ is that the correct URL to allow studies and are there any other about:config values that I should check? I already reverted:

    *.normandy.enabled TRUE
    *.normandy.firstrun TRUE
    *.normandy.remotesettings.enabled FALSE
    *.shield.optoutstudies.enabled TRUE

    …I’m working with a heavily modified configuration via user.js and “freeballing” without it (even temp) is not an option for me. I also cannot/will not work with a FF fork, Gaggle Chrome or one of the myriad Chrome offshoots.

    “Help me Mozilla Firefox, you’re my only hope”.

    Reply

  31. Roberto Venturi wrote on :

    I have hotfix-reset-xpi-verification-timestamp-1548973 active
    the other hotfix-update-xpi-signing-intermediate-bug-1548973 is not present

    Also i have prefflip-push-performance-1491171 active

    Firefox x64 66.0.3 on windows7

    Still waiting for a fix

    Reply

  32. Ano wrote on :

    I love Firefox but thats just inacceptable

    Reply

  33. Hans wrote on :

    I put a checkmark at
    “Firefox das Installieren und Durchführen von Studien erlauben”
    to allow studies, however, after I close the “Einstellungen” window and open it again, the checkmark has disappeared. Re-starting Firefox (FF 66.03, WIN 10) does not help.

    The latest study shown in “about:studies” is “pref-flip-screenshots-release-1369150•Abgeschlossen”

    What to do now?

    Reply

  34. Jayson wrote on :

    still not seeing any changes. How long can it take to show up in active studies?

    Reply

  35. Shane Matthews wrote on :

    ETA on this, and why isn’t there just a manual update option for studies?

    Using FF56 so yeah would be nice if you gave me back my addons thanks

    Reply

  36. Namari wrote on :

    Firefox 48. MacOS. I don’t even have this enable studies option anywhere. About;studies page doesn’t seem to exist for my version: The address isn’t valid
    Is there going to be a fix for us, old version users?

    Reply

  37. Lynda wrote on :

    Showing “hotfix-reset-xpi-verification-timestamp-1548973•Complete” under Completed Studies.

    Under Active Studies, the only thing showing is “prefflip-push-performance-1491171•Active”.

    Reply

  38. User wrote on :

    Thank you guys, I know that it is the most difficult time, but I still believe that open and free is better than closed and controlled. I will be with you, thank you Firefox and thank you this open source community.

    User

    Reply

  39. Greg wrote on :

    Very frustrating. Now all of my add-ons have disappeared and it won’t let me re-add them!

    Reply

  40. JC wrote on :

    Firefox 66.0.3 (64bit) and it worked.Thanks!

    Reply

  41. Isaac Ambrosio wrote on :

    Hello, currently I’m using an old version of Firefox, 51.0 spanish settings, on Windows 10. What are the steps to solve this issue?. Updating is NOT an option to me, due newer versions of Firefox does not support Java Applets or Servlets and Java enviroment (JRE) is indispensable to me and it runs better on Firefox than other shitty browsers.

    That option named “studies” is not included in this version.

    What can I do?. thanks.

    Reply

Post Your Comment