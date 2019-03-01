March’s featured extensions

Pick of the Month: Bitwarden – Free Password Manager
by 8bit Solutions LLC
Store your passwords securely (via encrypted vaults) and sync across devices.
“Works great, looks great, and it works better than it looks.”
Featured: Save Page WE
by DW-dev
Save complete pages or just portions as a single HTML file.
“Good for archiving the web!”
Featured: Terms of Service; Didn’t Read
by Abdullah Diaa, Hugo, Michiel de Jong
A clever tool for cutting through the gibberish of common ToS contracts you encounter around the web.
“Excellent time and privacy saver! Let’s face it, no one reads all the legalese in the ToS of each site used.”
Featured: Feedbro
by Nodetics
An advanced reader for aggregating all of your RSS/Atom/RDF sources.
“The best of its kind. Thank you.”
Featured: Don’t Touch My Tabs!
by Jeroen Swen
Don’t let clicked links take control of your current tab and load content you didn’t ask for.
“Hijacking ads! Deal with it now!”
Featured: DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials
by DuckDuckGo
Search with enhanced security—tracker blocking, smarter encryption, private search, and other privacy perks.
“Perfect extension for blocking trackers while not breaking webpages.”
If you’d like to nominate an extension for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!
No responses yet
Post a comment