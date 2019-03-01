March’s featured extensions

Pick of the Month: Bitwarden – Free Password Manager

by 8bit Solutions LLC

Store your passwords securely (via encrypted vaults) and sync across devices.

“Works great, looks great, and it works better than it looks.”

by DW-dev

Save complete pages or just portions as a single HTML file.

“Good for archiving the web!”

by Abdullah Diaa, Hugo, Michiel de Jong

A clever tool for cutting through the gibberish of common ToS contracts you encounter around the web.

“Excellent time and privacy saver! Let’s face it, no one reads all the legalese in the ToS of each site used.”

by Nodetics

An advanced reader for aggregating all of your RSS/Atom/RDF sources.

“The best of its kind. Thank you.”

by Jeroen Swen

Don’t let clicked links take control of your current tab and load content you didn’t ask for.

“Hijacking ads! Deal with it now!”

by DuckDuckGo

Search with enhanced security—tracker blocking, smarter encryption, private search, and other privacy perks.

“Perfect extension for blocking trackers while not breaking webpages.”

