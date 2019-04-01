April’s featured extensions

Pick of the Month: Disable WebRTC

by Chris Antaki

Do you use VPN? This extension prevents your IP address from leaking through WebRTC.

“Simple and effective!”

by Mike Gualtieri

Gain protection against a particular type of attack that occurs through Cascading Style Sheets (CSS).

“I had no idea this was an issue until reading about it recently.”

by Ysard

Take full control of the cookies you’ve accumulated while browsing.

“The best cookie manager I have tested (and I have tested a lot, if not them all!)”

by JackymanCS4

Prevent Amazon from tracking your movements around the web.

(NOTE: Though similarly titled to Mozilla’s Facebook Container and Multi-Account Containers, this extension is not affiliated with Mozilla.)

“Thank you very much.”

If you’d like to nominate an extension for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!