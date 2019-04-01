April’s featured extensions

Scott DeVaney

No responses yet

Firefox Logo on blue background

Pick of the Month: Disable WebRTC

by Chris Antaki
Do you use VPN? This extension prevents your IP address from leaking through WebRTC.

“Simple and effective!”

Featured: CSS Exfil Protection

by Mike Gualtieri
Gain protection against a particular type of attack that occurs through Cascading Style Sheets (CSS).

“I had no idea this was an issue until reading about it recently.”

Featured: Cookie Quick Manager

by Ysard
Take full control of the cookies you’ve accumulated while browsing.

“The best cookie manager I have tested (and I have tested a lot, if not them all!)”

Featured: Amazon Container

by JackymanCS4
Prevent Amazon from tracking your movements around the web.

(NOTE: Though similarly titled to Mozilla’s Facebook Container and Multi-Account Containers, this extension is not affiliated with Mozilla.)

“Thank you very much.”

If you’d like to nominate an extension for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!

No responses yet

Post a comment

Post Your Comment