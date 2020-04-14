April Extensions for Firefox Preview

Back in February, we announced support for the first extension for Firefox Preview, the new and rebuilt mobile browser for Android that is set to replace Firefox for Android later this year.

We’ve since expanded support for more add-ons from the Recommended Extensions program that we’d like to introduce to you. These add-ons will be available in Firefox Preview within the next 2 weeks.

With Dark Reader, websites on mobile will be easy to read when the lights are dim. The extension automatically inverts bright colors on web pages to offer an eye-pleasing dark mode. There are a number of configuration options allowing you to customize your experience.

When you are on the go, you don’t want people eavesdropping on your browsing behavior. HTTPS Everywhere automatically enables website encryption for pages that default to unencrypted communications. This is especially helpful if you are surfing via a shared wifi connection.

If you are worried about potentially malicious web content, NoScript protects against a number of web security exploits by disabling potentially malicious scripts from running on websites. You can fine-tune the configuration of NoScript and permit scripts to run only on sites you trust.

Concerned about advertisers and other third-party trackers from following you around the web? Privacy Badger nicely complements Firefox’s built-in tracking protection. The extension automatically learns when websites start tracking you and will put an end to the privacy invasion. It also includes additional privacy protections like block link tracking.

If you’ve said “now where did I see that picture before” once too often, then Search by Image is the right extension for you. With the help of this extension you can select images and feed them into reverse image searches from more than 20 search engines.

We’d like to thank the developers of these add-ons for supporting Firefox Preview. The developers have made some great adjustments to optimize their extensions for mobile and have been a pleasure to talk to.

While we’re pleased to offer these six highly recommended add-ons as a starting point, it’s clear that add-on developers have more great ideas for extensions that can enhance the mobile browsing experience. We intend to enable more add-ons from the Recommended Extensions program within the next few months and will be reaching out to developers soon.