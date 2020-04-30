Extensions in Firefox 76

A lot of great work was done in the backend to the WebExtensions API in Firefox 76. There is one helpful feature I’d like to surface in this post. The Firefox Profiler, a tool to help analyze and improve Firefox performance, will now show markers when network requests are suspended by extensions’ blocking webRequest handlers. This can be useful especially to developers of content blocker extensions to ensure that Firefox remains at top speed.

Here’s a screenshot of the Firefox profiler in action:

Many thanks to contributors Ajitesh, Myeongjun Go, Jayati Shrivastava, Andrew Swan and the team at Mozilla for not only working on the visible new features but also maintaining the groundwork that keeps extensions running.