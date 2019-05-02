Add-on Policy and Process Updates

As part of our ongoing work to make add-ons safer for Firefox users, we are updating our Add-on Policy to help us respond faster to reports of malicious extensions. The following is a summary of the changes, which will go into effect on June 10, 2019.

We will no longer accept extensions that contain obfuscated code. We will continue to allow minified, concatenated, or otherwise machine-generated code as long as the source code is included. If your extension is using obfuscated code, it is essential to submit a new version by June 10th that removes it to avoid having it rejected or blocked.

We will also be clarifying our blocking process. Add-on or extension blocking (sometimes referred to as “blocklisting”), is a method for disabling extensions or other third-party software that has already been installed by Firefox users.

We will be blocking extensions more proactively if they are found to be in violation of our policies. We will be casting a wider net, and will err on the side of user security when determining whether or not to block.

We will continue to block extensions for intentionally violating our policies, critical security vulnerabilities, and will also act on extensions compromising user privacy or circumventing user consent or control.

You can preview the policy and blocking process documents and ensure your extensions abide by them to avoid any disruption. If you have questions about these updated policies or would like to provide feedback, please post to this forum thread.