May’s featured extensions

Pick of the Month: Google Translator for Firefox

by nobzol

Sleek translation tool. Just highlight text, hit the toolbar icon and your translation appears right there on the web page itself. You can translate selected text (up to 1100 characters) or the entire page.

Bonus feature: the context menu presents an option to search your highlighted word or phrase on Wikipedia.

“Sehr einfache Bedienung, korrekte Übersetzung aller Texte.”

by Perflyst

Isolate your Google identity into a container. Make it difficult for Google to track your moves around the web.

(NOTE: Though similarly titled to Mozilla’s Facebook Container and Multi-Account Containers, this extension is not affiliated with Mozilla.)

“Thanks a lot for making this. Works great! I’m only sorry I did not find this extension sooner.”