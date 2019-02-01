February’s featured extensions

Pick of the Month: ContextSearch
by Mike B
Select text to quickly search the phrase from an array of engines.
“Very intuitive and customizable. Well done!”
Featured: Word Count
by Trishul
Simply highlight text, right click, and select Word Count to easily do just that.
“Beautifully simple and incredibly useful for those of us who write for a living.”
If you’d like to nominate an extension for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!
