February’s featured extensions

Pick of the Month: ContextSearch

by Mike B
Select text to quickly search the phrase from an array of engines.

“Very intuitive and customizable. Well done!”

Featured: Word Count

by Trishul
Simply highlight text, right click, and select Word Count to easily do just that.

“Beautifully simple and incredibly useful for those of us who write for a living.”

If you’d like to nominate an extension for featuring, please send it to amo-featured [at] mozilla [dot] org for the board’s consideration. We welcome you to submit your own add-on!

