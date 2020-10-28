In addition to our brief update on extensions in Firefox 83, this post contains information about changes to the Firefox release calendar and a feature preview for Firefox 84.

Thanks to a contribution from Richa Sharma, the error message logged when a tabs.sendMessage is passed an invalid tabID is now much easier to understand. It had regressed to a generic message due to a previous refactoring.

End of Year Release Calendar

The end of 2020 is approaching (yay?), and as usual people will be taking time off and will be less available. To account for this, the Firefox Release Calendar has been updated to extend the Firefox 85 release cycle by 2 weeks. We will release Firefox 84 on 15 December and Firefox 85 on 26 January. The regular 4-week release cadence should resume after that.

Coming soon in Firefox 84: Manage Optional Permissions in Add-ons Manager

Starting with Firefox 84, currently available on the Nightly pre-release channel, users will be able to manage optional permissions of installed extensions from the Firefox Add-ons Manager (about:addons).