Search Engine add-ons to be removed from addons.mozilla.org

For the last eleven years, Firefox Search Engine add-ons have been powered by OpenSearch. With the recent implementation of the search overrides API, a WebExtensions API that offers users more controls for opting into changes, Mozilla intends to deprecate OpenSearch and eventually remove it from Firefox. Search Engine add-ons will be removed from AMO on December 5, 2019.

For Search Engine add-ons to continue working, they must be converted to an extension using the WebExtensions API by December 3, 2019. For more information, please see the following documents on MDN web docs:

Unfortunately, it is not possible to automatically migrate users of Search Engine add-ons to their replacement extensions. If you are the developer of a Search Engine add-on, we recommend linking to your new extension’s listing page from your search add-on’s listing page so your users know where to install the update.

If you have any questions, please ask them in our community forum.