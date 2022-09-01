Hello from the new developer advocate

Hello extension developers, I’m Juhis, it’s a pleasure to meet you all. In the beginning of August I joined Mozilla and the Firefox add-ons team as a developer advocate. I expect us to see each other quite a lot in the future. My mom taught me to always introduce myself to new people so here we go!

My goal is to help all of you to learn from each other, to build great add-ons and to make that journey an enjoyable experience. Also, I want to be your voice to the teams building Firefox and add-ons tooling.

My journey into the world of software

I’m originally from Finland and grew up in a rather small town in the southwest. I got excited about computers from a very young age. I vividly remember a moment from my childhood when my sister created a digital painting of two horses, but since it was too large for the screen, I had to scroll to reveal the other horse. That blew my four-year old mind and I’ve been fascinated by the opportunities of technology ever since.

After some years working in professional software development, I realized I could offer maximum impact by building communities and helping others become developers rather than just coding myself. Ever since, I’ve been building developer communities, organized meetups, taught programming and served as a general advocate for the potentials of technology.

I believe in the positive empowerment that technology can bring to individuals all around the world. Whether it’s someone building something small to solve a problem in their daily life, someone building tools for their community, or being able to build and run your own business, there are so many ways we can leverage technology for good.

Customize your own internet experience with add-ons

The idea of shaping your own internet experience has been close to my heart for a long time. It can be something relatively simple like running custom CSS through existing extensions to make a website more enjoyable to use, or maybe it’s building big extensions for thousands of other people to enjoy. I’m excited to now be in a position where I can help others to build great add-ons of their own.

To understand better what a new extensions developer goes through, I built an extension following our documentation and processes. I built it for fellow Pokemon TCG players who want a a more visual way to read decklists online. Pokemon TCG card viewer can be installed from addons.mozilla.org. It adds a hover state to card codes it recognizes and displays a picture of the card on hover.

Best way to find me is in the Mozilla Matrix server as @hamatti:mozilla.org in the Add-ons channel. Come say hi!