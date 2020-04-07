Latest Firefox updates address bar, making search easier than ever

We have all been spending a lot more time online lately whether it’s for work, helping our kids stay connected to their schools or keeping in touch with loved ones. While connecting is more important than ever as we face this pandemic together, we’ve also been relying on the power of “search” to access information, news and resources through the browser. Today’s Firefox release makes it even easier to get to the things that matter most to you online. Bringing this improved functionality to Firefox is our way of continuing to serve you now and in the future.

Making search faster for you through the address bar

Did you know that there’s a super fast way to do your searches through the address bar? Simply press CTRL and L (command-L on a Mac). It’s just one of our many keyboard shortcuts. Check out the other ways we’ve made it easier to do searches right from the address bar.

Refreshed look and feel: We’ve enlarged the address bar anytime you want to do a search and simplified it in a single view with larger font, shorter URLs, adjusts to multiple sizes and a shortcut to the most popular sites to search.

Smarter searches: For example if you’re considering a “standing desk” for your home office we’ve bolded additional popular keywords that you might not have thought of to narrow your search even further.

Your top sites right at your fingertips: With a single click in the address bar, you’ve got access to your most visited sites. And if by chance you have that site already opened in another tab but can’t find it, we’ve highlighted a text shortcut next to it (in teal!) so you can easily jump to that tab rather than going through the gazillion tabs you already have open. This also works for any page you’ve searched, and may not realize you’ve already opened it.

To see what else is new or what we’ve changed in today’s desktop and iOS release, you can check out our release notes.

Check out the latest updates to the address bar and download the latest version of Firefox available here.