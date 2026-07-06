A new Firefox look, hidden features, and more

Hi Mozillians, welcome to another Mozilla community roundup!

This month, we’re taking a look at what’s next for Firefox. From an upcoming visual refresh and a peek behind the new design system to hidden features you may never have used before. We’re also highlighting a recent Reddit AMA on the new Firefox product Roadmap and celebrating community contribution that’s making collaboration in Pontoon even better.

Let’s dive in!

✨ Firefox gets a fresh new look. Soon!

Firefox is evolving with a refreshed design that makes the browser feel more modern, approachable, and consistent across desktop and mobile. The refresh also extends to Firefox’s voice and writing style, making product experience feel more human, direct, and unmistakably Firefox. If you’re excited about these changes, make sure to keep an eye out for an upcoming foxfooding opportunity later this month!

Learn more

Firefox can do all this?

Sreenath from It’s FOSS rounded up 21 Firefox features that many users never discover. From the built-in Eyedropper tool and Picture-in-Picture to vertical tabs and other productivity features, there’s plenty to explore. See how many you’ve already used! We could even turn it into a fun bingo at our next community event.

Read more

From the Reddit Community

Firefox leaders recently joined r/firefox for a live AMA to answer questions about the newly launched Firefox Product Roadmap. Community members asked about everything from Android improvements and Containers to Project Nova, PWAs, performance, and future browser development. The conversation generated a wide range of discussions and provided valuable insight into what Firefox users are most excited, and concerned, about.

Read the full AMA

Community spotlight

Collaboration in Pontoon just got a little easier. Thanks to volunteer contributor Serah Nderi, users can now edit and delete their own comments, while project managers can remove comments for moderation purposes. This long-requested feature helps reduce clutter, improve discussions, and makes collaboration smoother for localization teams.

Read more

P.S.

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