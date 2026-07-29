Community Roundup: Project Nova, Tab Groups & more

Firefox keeps evolving, and the community continues to play a big part in shaping what’s next.

In this edition, you can get an early look at Project Nova through our latest foxfooding opportunity, explore Tab Groups on Android, join the conversation on Mozilla’s latest browser choice research, and meet an Outreachy contributor whose journey reminds us why open source thrives through collaboration.

Get ready to dive in!

Hot from the oven: Join Project Nova foxfooding

We teased it in the last edition, and now it’s here. Project Nova has finally arrived on Firefox Nightly, and you’re invited to be an early tester! Get a look at Firefox’s refreshed design as we put the finishing touches on the experience ahead of its broader release later this year. If you’re curious about what’s coming next, this is your chance to try it out, share your feedback, and help shape the final product.

Learn more

Monthly Community Call today!

Want to ask questions directly to the people working on Firefox? Join us for today’s Monthly Community Call, where we’ll discuss Project Nova and Firefox performance feature with members of the teams working on these projects. Join the call today, July 29, 2026, at 5:00 PM UTC, and bring your questions!

Watch our livestream

Tab groups arrives on Android

You’ve been calling out for tab group functionality on Firefox mobile and now Tab Groups have officially arrived on Firefox for Android! Tab Groups make it easier to organize related tabs into color-coded groups for work, travel, shopping, research, or whatever you’re browsing. Give it a try, and if you have ideas for how it could be even better, let us know on Mozilla Connect.

Read more

From the Reddit Community

Mozilla recently shared new independent research examining how browser choice is shaped by the design of operating systems. The report explores the obstacles users can encounter when downloading, setting, or continuing to use their preferred browser, and argues that people should be able to choose their browser without unnecessary friction. Read the report, join the discussion, and share your perspective!

And of course, thanks to you for choosing Firefox!

Access the report

Community spotlight

Every contributor starts somewhere. In a recent blog post, Ananya Shree Sharma reflects on her journey through the Outreachy internship with Firefox. From navigating a large open source codebase for the first time to collaborating with mentors, learning new skills, and shipping meaningful improvements. Her story is a reminder that open source is as much about learning, mentorship, and community as it is about writing code. If you’ve ever wondered what it feels like to contribute to Firefox, Ananya’s reflections offer an inspiring look at the experience and the people who make it possible.

Read more

P.S.

Enjoyed these updates? Subscribe to the Mozilla Community Newsletter and get the latest updates delivered straight to your inbox.