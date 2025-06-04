Performance doesn’t have to come at the cost of privacy 

What if you could increase conversations — without collecting more data? You’ve probably been told you need to collect more data to get better results. But with smarter tools and better technology, privacy isn’t a tradeoff, it’s a feature. Anonym makes it possible to measure real performance without complex integrations — just drag and drop your data set. Let the results below speak for themselves.

Proof points

UEFA

Take UEFA’s Men’s Club Competitions online store, for example. Ahead of the 2024 finals, they launched a campaign on TikTok to engage fans and drive sales, all without sending any personal user data with TikTok. By utilizing our privacy-first analytics solution used by TikTok, UEFA was able to measure meaningful results like conversion lift and sales impact using differentially private algorithms. The outcome: 93% lift in conversions and a 94% increase in sales, without exposing data to the advertising platform. They leveraged Anonym’s drag-and-drop interface, ensuring all data was correctly formatted and encrypted before sharing in Anonym’s trusted execution environment.

Zenjob

Zenjob, a flexible job platform in Germany, took a similar path. During a key hiring season, they ran a TikTok campaign focused on app installs and signups, but didn’t want to cut corners on user data. Like UEFA, they used Anonym to unlock insights into incrementality and attribution, encrypting the user level data and relying on Anonym’s privacy enhancing technologies. The results spoke for themselves: a 38% increase in signups and a significant improvement in conversion. All without exposing sharing user level information with TikTok.

The future of online advertising

These examples aren’t one-off wins, they’re proof that better performance is possible. With Anonym, advertisers get the insights they need to optimize creative, targeting, and spend to drive real results. You don’t need more data to get better outcomes — you need the right tools. If you’re ready to boost performance without the guesswork, our team is here to show you. Reach out for a deeper dive into our privacy preserving solutions.