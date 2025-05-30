What happens when you don’t choose your browser? Let’s talk about it at SXSW London

Most people use whatever browser comes pre-installed. But your browser default shapes your online experience more than you realize.

At SXSW London, we’re asking: What does real choice look like on today’s internet, and who’s still building for it?

In this live conversation, Mozilla CEO Laura Chambers will share how AI-powered feeds, platform lock-in, and in-app browsers are subtly limiting discovery and agency online. She’ll share why Mozilla continues to build outside dominant ecosystems; how Firefox is designed to put people, not profit, first; and what it takes to stay mission-aligned in an industry that rewards scale over values.

Come join the conversation on Thursday, June 5 at 3:20 p.m. at Shoreditch Electric as part of the 2050: Future-Thinking track at SXSW London.

Add the session to your SXSW schedule (and bring your big question!)