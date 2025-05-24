search
A smarter, simpler Firefox address bar 

calendar May 23, 2025
Firefox’s address bar just got an upgrade, and it’s all about putting you in control.

It’s faster, easier to use and built to support how you search and browse — while staying true to what makes Firefox, Firefox: real user choice, strong privacy and transparency.

Built to help you search faster and get things done

The address bar is where browsing begins. It’s more than a space for URLs. It’s a command center for search, navigation, productivity and discovery. Here’s how we’ve improved it: 

Choose how you search, right from the address bar

The new search button puts your preferred engines front and center, making it easier to switch between providers and search modes based on what you need. It improves visibility, supports re-running searches with ease, and ultimately reflects something core to Firefox: giving users real choice in how they explore the web.

Firefox browser search bar showing the option to search 'sprocket gear' using different sources like Google, Amazon, Bing, DuckDuckGo, eBay, Wikipedia, Bookmarks, Tabs, and History.

Keep your original search visible

When you perform a search, your query now remains visible in the address bar instead of being replaced by the search engine’s URL. Whereas before your address bar was filled with long, confusing URLs, now it’s easier to refine or repeat searches. It’s especially helpful for keeping you productive while performing research and multistep tasks.

Firefox browser showing a Google search results page for 'Mozilla Firefox shirt' with a dropdown menu to switch the search source to Amazon, Bing, DuckDuckGo, eBay, Wikipedia, or browser data like Bookmarks, Tabs, and History.

Search your tabs, bookmarks and history using simple keywords

You can access different search modes in the address bar using simple, descriptive keywords like @bookmarks, @tabs, @history, and @actions, making it faster and easier to find exactly what you need.

Firefox search with “@actions” shows quick commands like managing bookmarks, extensions, themes, and settings, plus options to open private windows, take screenshots, or update Firefox.

Type a command, and Firefox takes care of it

You can now perform actions like “clear history,” “open downloads,” or “take a screenshot” just by typing into the address bar. This turns the bar into a practical productivity tool — great for users who want to stay in the flow.

Firefox browser with the search bar showing “Actions” and a grid of quick command options, including view add-ons, manage bookmarks, clear recent history, view downloads, manage extensions, Firefox help, open Firefox View, open Developer Tools, manage passwords, print page, open private window, refresh Firefox, restart Firefox, save page as PDF, take a screenshot, manage settings, manage themes, update Firefox, and view page source.

Do more from your search suggestions

These buttons appear contextually within your search suggestions, offering relevant shortcuts like “search this site” or “switch to tab.” They reduce clicks and help users get where they’re going faster.

Firefox address bar showing a search for “the mozilla blog,” with a Firefox Suggest option to switch to an already open tab containing The Mozilla Blog website.

Cleaner URLs with smarter security cues

We’ve simplified the address bar by trimming “https://” from secure sites, while clearly highlighting when a site isn’t secure. This small change improves clarity without sacrificing awareness.

Firefox browser displaying the 'Example Domain' webpage, which is used for illustrative purposes, with a “Not Secure” warning in the address bar for http://example.com.

More than a visual refresh

These updates are part of a larger direction we’re taking in Firefox — toward a browser that supports people in all parts of their online lives, from quick lookups to complex research.The new address bar is now available in Firefox version 138. It’s faster, more intuitive and designed to work the way you do.

