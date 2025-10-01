Blast off! Firefox turns data power plays into a game

We’re celebrating Firefox’s 21st anniversary this November, marking more than two decades of building a web that reflects creativity, independence and trust. While other major browsers are backed by billionaires, Firefox exists to ensure that the internet works for you — not for those cashing in on your data.

That’s the idea behind Billionaire Blast Off (BBO), an interactive experience where you design a fictional, over-the-top billionaire and launch them on a one-way trip to space. It’s a playful way to flip Big Tech’s power dynamics and remind people that choice belongs in our hands.

BBO lives online at billionaireblastoff.firefox.com, where you can build avatars, share memes and join in the joke. Offline, we’re bringing the fun to TwitchCon, with life-size games and our card game Data War, where data is currency and space is the prize.

Create your own billionaire avatar Play Billionaire Blast Off

The billionaire playbook for your data, served with satire

The goal of Billionaire Blast Off isn’t finger-wagging — it’s satire you can play. It makes the hidden business of your data tangible, and instead of just reading about the problem, you get to laugh at it, remix it and send it into space.

The game is a safe, silly and shareable way to talk about something serious: who really holds the power over your data.

Two ways to join the fun online:

Build a billionaire: Create your own billionaire to send off-planet for good. Customize your avatar with an origin story, core drive and legacy plan.

Create your own billionaire to send off-planet for good. Customize your avatar with an origin story, core drive and legacy plan. Blast off: We’re not just making little billionaires. We’re launching them into space on a real rocket. Share your creation on social media for a chance to secure a seat for your avatar on the official launch.

Customize your billionaire avatar at billionaireblastoff.firefox.com.

Next stop: TwitchCon

At TwitchCon, you’ll find us sending billionaires into space (for real), playing Data War and putting the spotlight on the power of choice.

Visit the Firefox booth #2805 (near Exhibit Hall F) to play Data War, a fast-paced card game where players compete to send egomaniacal, tantrum-prone little billionaires on a one-way ticket to space.

Step into an AR holobox to channel your billionaire villain era, create a life-size avatar and make it perform for your amusement in 3D.

Try out your billionaire in our AR holobox at TwitchCon booth #2805

On Saturday, Oct. 18, swing by the Firefox Lounge at the block party to snag some swag. Then stick around at 8:30 p.m. PT to cheer as we send billionaire avatars into space on a rocket built by Sent Into Space.

Online, the fun continues anytime at billionaireblastoff.firefox.com. Because when the billionaires leave, the web opens up for you.